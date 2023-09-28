Jefferson County Mayor arrested for DUI in Bradley County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday evening, Jefferson County Mayor Mark Lee Potts was arrested for DUI in Bradley County, according to a police report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Potts was found lying face down in a ditch surrounded by beer containers at the 20-mile marker on I-75 South when police arrived at the scene, according to the report. Police found a white Tahoe with no one inside of it with the door wide open. Police also reported finding beer containers within the vehicle. The report states that Potts had also urinated himself and his pants were not completely situated.

The report states that Potts admitted to drinking and driving from Knoxville and that he had pulled over to stay safe. Police conducted a roadside test and upon failure, arrested Potts for DUI.

Potts was taken into jail shortly after by Bradley County Deputies where he was held overnight. He’s charged with Driving Under the Influence and Open Container.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.