Jefferson County Mayor arrested for DUI in Bradley County

Mayor Mark Lee Potts was found laying face down in a ditch, according to officials.
Mayor Mark Lee Potts
Mayor Mark Lee Potts(Bradley County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday evening, Jefferson County Mayor Mark Lee Potts was arrested for DUI in Bradley County, according to a police report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Potts was found lying face down in a ditch surrounded by beer containers at the 20-mile marker on I-75 South when police arrived at the scene, according to the report. Police found a white Tahoe with no one inside of it with the door wide open. Police also reported finding beer containers within the vehicle. The report states that Potts had also urinated himself and his pants were not completely situated.

The report states that Potts admitted to drinking and driving from Knoxville and that he had pulled over to stay safe. Police conducted a roadside test and upon failure, arrested Potts for DUI.

Potts was taken into jail shortly after by Bradley County Deputies where he was held overnight. He’s charged with Driving Under the Influence and Open Container.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Traffic and parking plan for record-attendance Oliver Anthony show Thursday
Crews work to stop crematorium fire at Maryville cemetery
Crews work to stop crematorium fire at Maryville cemetery

Latest News

Isolated showers Friday with more sunshine this weekend
Isolated showers Friday with more sunshine this weekend
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
Dept. of Agriculture to help fund East Tennessee repairs after 2022 winter storms
Knoxville police capture shooting suspect after early morning chase
Knoxville police capture shooting suspect after early morning chase
Paige WX
Rain and storms moving into parts of our area today