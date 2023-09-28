Knoxville police capture shooting suspect after early morning chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers captured a shooting suspect after a chase Thursday around 3 a.m., Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland tells WVLT News.

Police identified the man, Brandon Nichols, 29, as a suspect in the shooting after responding near N. Sixth Avenue and E. Glenwood Avenue. While on the scene, Erland said, officers found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is expected to survive his injury.

The man described the person who had shot him, Nichols, as a man riding a motorcycle, according to Erland.

“Minutes after the initial call, officers spotted a person matching the exact description of the suspect from the shooting at the Casey’s gas station at the corner of Broadway and Washington Pike,” Erland said. “As officers approached, the person of interest pulled off and sped away from the scene.”

The officers followed Nichols, Erland said, and Nichols lost control of his motorcycle, crashing at the intersection of Witt Lane and Dandridge Avenue. Nichols was taken to UTMC as well.

Nichols will face charges in the shooting, Erland said.

