Multiple agencies collaborate to create new East Tennessee Health Plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With more than 600,000 people who are either uninsured or underinsured in the state, East Tennessee needs more affordable healthcare.

In an effort to find a solution, various agencies including Tennova Health Care, The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Summit Medical Group and Key Benefit Administrators are creating the East Tennessee Health Plan. WVLT News sat down with the Chief Executive officer for Tennova East Market, Tony Benton to find out how this new plan will help more East Tennesseans.

“You know Mcdonald’s can raise the price of a hamburger, but we don’t get those increases for the services we provide. So I think you’ll see that all hospitals and health systems are facing those challenges today and the only people really winning in that game are insurance companies,” said Tony Benton, CEO of Tennova Health Care.

Benton said the biggest challenges facing health care today are a shortage of doctors and nurses, as well as expanding affordable access to more people. Tennova partnering with UT Medical Center and other healthcare systems to come up with a plan is just the beginning of helping Tennesseans.

“There are a lot of headwinds in health care today you know, and hospitals are a hard place to work. We’re open 24 hours a day, seven days a week you know. At three o’clock in the morning in our emergency room, we’re delivering care to patients and the insurance company is not doing that,” said Benton.

The East Tennessee Health Plan allows businesses to work directly with local health systems to give their employees healthcare with the aim of lowering costs and increasing access.

Benton said, “They’re taking a lot of the dollars out of our healthcare system and so I view that as our biggest challenge today. To be able to afford the care that I expect, that you expect, for your family members your friends when they come into our hospitals.”

Tennova has locations in rural areas such as LaFollette Medical Center and Jefferson Memorial Hospital. Benton said the East Tennessee Health Plan will definitely help these areas more.

“We’ve had to increase our call structure. Salaries have gone up you know. The inflationary pressures are very heavy in the healthcare industry. We’ve had to raise the cost of salaries for nurses, clinicians, physicians,” said Benton.

Tennova has a nursing school on-site at their Turkey Creek Medical Center, as well as a new Internal Medicine Residency Program. Benton hopes this helps them meet their overall goal of reducing cost and improving health outcomes for East Tennesseans.

Benton said other markets are using a system similar to the East Tennessee Health Plan and it has been successful. Some places using a similar system are Georgia, Ohio, Mississippi, Florida and Arkansas to name a few.

The overall goal of this partnership is to have businesses deal directly with healthcare providers to make healthcare cheaper for them and their employees while having the same quality of care.

