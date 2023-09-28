Nearly 90,000 kids in TN projected to be without daycare as federal COVID relief funding expires

Childcare Stabilization Grant Program, which is federal COVID relief funding, is set to expire this weekend.
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pandemic relief funding is set to run out this weekend, meaning thousands of kids in Tennessee could lose childcare services, and many parents will have a more challenging time finding daycare services.

“There’s a lack of childcare. There’s a childcare crisis in our country, in our state,” Bart McFadden said, President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

The Childcare Stabilization Grant Program, which is part of the federal government’s COVID-19 relief package, is set to run out this weekend, causing some childcare providers to lose a critical source of revenue.

“It’s going to create a challenge for childcare providers, and the families, and children they serve,” McFadden said.

McFadden said the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley doesn’t rely too heavily on that money, but others do.

Data by the Century Foundation shows that Tennessee could leave nearly 90,000 kids without a daycare, and cause about 1,200 programs to close.

“What you’ll see with the end of these subsidy dollars is, providers are going to have to raise rates on families, they may have to cut services,” McFadden said. “It’s going to be a really challenging time, in a very challenging environment.”

McFadden said fewer providers could lead to longer waiting lists, something he knows firsthand as a parent.

“I know for our family, the waiting list was eight to 10 months when we had our daughter. So, that’s a real challenge for families,” he said.

McFadden said fewer kids in daycare could mean more parents staying home to care for them, pulling people away from their jobs.

McFadden said he has had conversations with state lawmakers about the topic, and believes it will be a major topic in the upcoming session beginning in January.

