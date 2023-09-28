Tennessee legislators could reject billions in federal education funds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) appointed a 10-member panel to determine if the state can reject $1.8 billion in federal education funds.

The Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding will look at the amount of federal funds state and local governments receive, where that money goes and if it is feasible for the state to replace the money.

The funds at stake are allocated for Title I, IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act), and other resources designed to support low-income and students with disabilities.

Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) is a member of the working group and said the group objects to the federal government telling the state how to run the education system.

“The mission is clear in the sense that the leadership of our two legislative chambers wants us to examine the idea that we don’t need to be letting the federal government control a state’s function such as education,” said Ragan.

Other state representatives are adamantly against the idea of rejecting federal funds.

“It’s certainly just a really bad idea,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville. “There’s nothing positive about this. It’s fiscally irresponsible and it’s blatantly discriminatory in nature.”

Clemmons said the only way the state would be able to replace the funding is by increasing property taxes on citizens.

CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee JC Bowman said the legislator needs to be more transparent about what they are trying to achieve.

“They need principals, administrators, finance people,” said Bowman. “They need stakeholders. They need parents. Not ten legislatures locked in a room who don’t even understand this issue.”

No other states have rejected federal funding so it is not entirely clear yet what the options are.

“If we can do that in a negotiated fashion, as in talk to the federal government and say ‘if you want to give us this money we will agree to these strings and no others, or if you’re going to say these strings are in place and we can’t say otherwise and we can reject bits and pieces’ then that may be what we do,” said Ragan.

A statement from Gov. Bill Lee’s office said, “Gov. Lee looks forward to reviewing the legislative working group’s findings and remains committed to working with the General Assembly to ensure all Tennessee students have access to a high-quality education while pushing back on federal overreach.”

If the state does reject these funds and is unable to replace all the money on a state level, Clemmons and Bowman both said this would lead to a reduction of resources for schools and students.

The working group will report their findings and offer a recommendation when the General Assembly reconvenes on Jan. 9, 2024.

