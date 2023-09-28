Tennessee Valley and Oak Ridge Kennel Clubs join forces for four-day event

More than 1,300 dogs will be at the event at Chilhowee Park on Sept. 28
Bulldog “Tildy”
Bulldog “Tildy”(Tennessee Valley Kennel Club)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dog lovers have many reasons to get excited as the Tennessee Valley and Oak Ridge Kennel Clubs collaborate for The Great Smoky Mountains Cluster that begins on Thursday, Sept. 28 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 1.

More than 1,300 dogs will be in attendance at the Jacobs Building, Golden Gloves Arena and surrounding areas at Chilhowee Park.

The four-day event will include shows of obedience, rally and the 100-yard dash known as the Fast CAT.

The family-friendly event is free to attend, but there is a $10 parking fee each day, so ride-sharing is encouraged. A four-day parking pass is available for a reduced fee of $30. Doors open at 7 a.m. with events beginning at 8 a.m. each day.

Obedience and rally trials will be held in the Golden Gloves Building, while the Fast CAT runs will all be outdoors on park grounds. Six all-breed dog shows are also scheduled throughout the duration of the event.

For more information on the Tennessee Valley Kennel Club, click here. To learn more about the Oak Ridge Kennel Club, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Smokies Stadium releases parking plan for record-attendance Oliver Anthony show
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Fort Loudoun Lake
One dead in boat crash on Fort Loudoun Lake, TWRA says

Latest News

Sheriff Chad Mullins was given the award by the East Tennessee Constables Association on...
Hamblen County Sheriff honored with “Sheriff of the Year” award
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton releases Vols-themed version of ‘Rockstar’ album featuring live version of Rocky Top
Oak Ridge needs winter basketball officials ahead of season
Oak Ridge needs winter basketball officials ahead of season
Caston Holt, AKA Captain
Knoxville rapper set to open for Lil Wayne at upcoming concert
WVLT Drone video from storm damage in West Knox County
POTUS approves FEMA assistance for Tennessee after August storms