Tennessee Valley and Oak Ridge Kennel Clubs join forces for four-day event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dog lovers have many reasons to get excited as the Tennessee Valley and Oak Ridge Kennel Clubs collaborate for The Great Smoky Mountains Cluster that begins on Thursday, Sept. 28 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 1.

More than 1,300 dogs will be in attendance at the Jacobs Building, Golden Gloves Arena and surrounding areas at Chilhowee Park.

The four-day event will include shows of obedience, rally and the 100-yard dash known as the Fast CAT.

The family-friendly event is free to attend, but there is a $10 parking fee each day, so ride-sharing is encouraged. A four-day parking pass is available for a reduced fee of $30. Doors open at 7 a.m. with events beginning at 8 a.m. each day.

Obedience and rally trials will be held in the Golden Gloves Building, while the Fast CAT runs will all be outdoors on park grounds. Six all-breed dog shows are also scheduled throughout the duration of the event.

For more information on the Tennessee Valley Kennel Club, click here. To learn more about the Oak Ridge Kennel Club, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.