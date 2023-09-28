Three juveniles charged after West High School gun scare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday afternoon, West High School was temporarily placed on a medium lockdown due to a report that a student had possibly brought a gun to school in their backpack.

The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has confirmed that three juvenile males have been charged in connection to the firearm allegedly being brought onto school grounds.

UPDATE: Three juvenile males have been charged in connection to the firearm that was allegedly brought on to West High School grounds. There is no evidence to suggest that there was an active threat to school safety at any time. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. https://t.co/adbL8U4PHY pic.twitter.com/RANTxZUaWF — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 28, 2023

KPD is still investigating the situation but reports that so far there is no evidence to suggest that there was any active threat to school safety.

