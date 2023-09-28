Three juveniles charged after West High School gun scare
KPD says three juvenile males have been charged in connection to a firearm that was allegedly brought on school grounds.
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday afternoon, West High School was temporarily placed on a medium lockdown due to a report that a student had possibly brought a gun to school in their backpack.
The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has confirmed that three juvenile males have been charged in connection to the firearm allegedly being brought onto school grounds.
KPD is still investigating the situation but reports that so far there is no evidence to suggest that there was any active threat to school safety.
More information will be released as it is obtained.
This is a developing story.
