Veterans Heritage Site Foundation to host War Dog Memorial March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation will be hosting a War Dog Memorial March on Sunday, Oct. 1. The march will take place at Pellissippi State Community College (PSTCC) Hardin Valley Campus.

Two dog contests will take place to kick off the event. There will be an Overall Most Unique Dog Contest as well as a Most Patriotic Dog Contest that will include three different size categories for contestants. All contests will start at 1:30 p.m.

The War Dog March Opening Ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is hosting this fundraiser to fund a monument at the French Broad Veterans Memorial Park.

Participants and family members can walk their dogs on PSTCC’s one-mile paved walking loop while learning about “War Dogs” and the foundation’s plans to honor them.

To register for this event, click here. For more information about the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation and its mission, click here.

