Woman who assaulted student charged after trying to run her over with SUV, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who had previously been arrested for fighting a minor student has been charged again after trying to run her over with an SUV weeks after the original incident, police say.

According to police reports obtained by WVLT News, Allison Coronado, 35, was taken into custody in August for trying to fight a girl as she got off her school bus in the East Knoxville area. She was taken into custody again after the latest incident, which happened Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville woman charged for attacking minors, police say

According to the report, police spoke with the student, who said Coronado had tried to hit her with her car as she was walking home from her bus stop.

“The victim stated she was walking home from the bus stop when Allison Coronado (suspect) tried to hit her with a white Ford Explorer while shouting ‘run fatty’ at the victim,” the report says.

Police also said in the report that they were able to track down a video of the incident, which showed the student running from the SUV, which had crossed traffic in her direction.

“A white SUV pulls onto the roadway, [the student] runs in fear across the street, the white SUV veers towards the opposing lane of travel while yelling out the window,” police said in the report, describing the video.

Coronado was charged with assault for the second time.

