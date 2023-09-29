Anderson County continues dominance against Clinton

Mavericks win 14th straight over Dragons, 28-14
By John Sartori
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mavericks were on a mission tonight. The Anderson County defense was stifling in the second half, pitching a shutout against Clinton to take down the Dragons 28-14.

Mavericks running back Nick Moog continued his impressive Senior season with a four-touchdown performance.

Clinton quarterback Joshuah Keith tossed a pair of touchdowns in the loss.

AC has now won 14 straight games over the Dragons dating back to 2010.

The Mavericks improve to 4-3 overall, and Clinton falls to 2-5.

Next week Anderson County will host West. Clinton will travel to Lenoir City.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado's second mugshot
Woman who assaulted student charged after trying to run her over with SUV, police say
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Varsity All Access | Week 7 Games to Watch
Tennessee Running Back Dylan Sampson carries the ball against UT-Martin on October 22, 2022.
Tennessee’s backfield to power its offense against South Carolina
Tennessee scored three runs in the 3rd and four more in the 6th to put away the Pensacola Blue...
Spotlight shining on Cubs Southern League champs
Oak Ridge needs winter basketball officials ahead of season
Oak Ridge needs winter basketball officials ahead of season