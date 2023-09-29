Anderson County continues dominance against Clinton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mavericks were on a mission tonight. The Anderson County defense was stifling in the second half, pitching a shutout against Clinton to take down the Dragons 28-14.

Mavericks running back Nick Moog continued his impressive Senior season with a four-touchdown performance.

Clinton quarterback Joshuah Keith tossed a pair of touchdowns in the loss.

AC has now won 14 straight games over the Dragons dating back to 2010.

The Mavericks improve to 4-3 overall, and Clinton falls to 2-5.

Next week Anderson County will host West. Clinton will travel to Lenoir City.

