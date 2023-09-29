‘Appalling’: Covington teacher accused of child rape rearrested after stalking, harassing victim upon release, police say

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Covington teacher who was arrested early in September for allegedly raping a child has been rearrested after she reportedly stalked and harassed the victim upon bonding out of jail.

Covington police say 38-year-old Alissa McCommon was rearrested Thursday at her home. She is now being held without bond.

McCommon is charged with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence, and harassment.

McCommon was first arrested on September 8 after police say she had sexual relations with at least one victim and admitted to communicating inappropriately with many other former students. There has been no evidence that any of the alleged activities occurred on any school campus.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detectives began working jointly with CPD detectives after receiving information regarding minors who were exposed to similar circumstances within the county’s jurisdiction, outside of Covington city limits.

McCommon was charged with rape of a minor and subsequently released on a $25,000 bond on the condition that she have no contact with the victim or any other minors other than her own children.

On Tuesday, investigators learned that McCommon had been texting her victim with a previously unknown phone number, using a specific code word to confirm the former student was alone, often before sending nude photos on Snapchat.

After using the code word Thursday, police say McCommon sent multiple text messages to the victim indicating he would “regret this.”

Police say she also admitted to a sexual encounter with the former student using the same number.

“The actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner. “Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted. We will continue to seek the revocation of McCommon’s bond, as well as aggressively prosecute the additional charges that continue to develop.”

McCommon is being held without bond pending her appearance in Tipton County General Sessions Court.

This investigation continues to develop related to victims in similar circumstances.

If your child has been contacted by an unknown number, CPD can check that information for you and would like to in order to ensure that such abuse does not continue.

Please contact the Covington Police Department CID at 901-475-1261.

Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.

