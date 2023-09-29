Dry, sunny, and warm weekend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend will feature a lot of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures are above average and that trend looks to continue into next week. Our next big cold front doesn’t move in until late next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move out of here tonight dropping temperatures to 61 degrees by Saturday morning.

Expect a lot of sunshine on Saturday with warmer temperatures! Highs will be near 85 which is above our average high of 78 for this time of year.

In your I’m All Vol forecast, the evening kickoff will feel great after a hot afternoon of tailgating! We’ll start out cooling from the upper 70s just before kickoff since the sunset is around 7:20, so we’ll cool to the upper 60s by the end! Throw in a cool breeze from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, South Carolina at Tennessee (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs remain in the mid-80s with lots of sunshine on Sunday and for the first day of October!

We are starting off the month of October on a warm, dry, and sunny note. The quiet weather pattern continues into much of next week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking our next big cold front to move in by the end of the week bringing us some much need rain and a big cool down.

