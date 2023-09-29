Family devastated at loss of unborn baby girl killed in Nashville shooting

“It’s like she lost her son all over again.”
A family is hoping to have a funeral for an unborn baby girl killed in a shooting this week in Nashville.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping to have a funeral for an unborn baby girl killed in a shooting this week in Nashville.

The mother is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to her sister-in-law Sherry Johnson.

Johnson said the victim, 23-year-old Shay Beard, was able to hold her baby yesterday after an emergency surgery. The baby, named Icelynn, did not survive the shooting.

“She’s absolutely devastated, what most people don’t know about her, is she did lose a son in 2017,” Johnson said. “For baby Icelynn, she was really excited about this pregnancy, it was like a second chance for her and for this to happen it’s just traumatizing, it’s like she lost her son all over again.”

Previous Coverage:
Mom survives, unborn baby killed in Nashville shooting

Metro Nashville Police say the would-be mother was shot Tuesday night when a man fired shots into the car she was riding in. Police have not made any arrests.

“They were in the car driving away and he chose to pull out a gun and he chose to shoot at a car full of people,” Johnson said. “So I just feel like he does need to turn himself in, he’s caused this family a lot of hurt. He took a life and he took a baby, an innocent child that had nothing to do with anything.”

Johnson has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for a funeral for Icelynn, and any future needs for Beard. If you’d like to donate, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge burger spot makes top ‘hidden gems’ spot on Tripadvisor
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help on Saturday in identifying a...
Man killed in hit-and-run, Knox Co. sheriff says
Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly...
Oak Ridge police investigating deadly wreck
The current construction project is slated to be completed in the Summer of 2027.
TDOT provides updates on Alcoa Highway construction
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say
Tennessee Smokies take game one of Southern League Championship Series over Pensacola
Plenty of options for future of Smokies Stadium
Volunteers needed for the championship this week.
TSSAA State Golf Championship in Sevierville This Week
‘Farm to Fork’ event to benefit Sevier County Heritage Museum
‘Farm to Fork’ event to benefit Sevier County Heritage Museum
A look at building the 407 Experience and the future of Smokies Stadium.
Development Update On 407 Experience and Smokies Stadium