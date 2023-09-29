Former University of Tennessee president Joe Johnson dead at 90

Johnson was system president from 1990 to 1999 and then served as interim president from 2003 to 2004.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee president Joe Johnson died at 90, UT officials announced on Friday.

“Dr. Johnson was the embodiment of the University of Tennessee,” said UT System President Randy Boyd. “UT would not be the great institution it is today without the leadership, vision and compassion for people that Dr. Johnson so eloquently had. This is a tremendous loss for our university system, but an even greater loss to the state of Tennessee.”

Johnson was involved in many community organizations, including Imagination Library of Knox County, the Pat Summitt Foundation, Helen Ross McNabb Center, Knox Area Rescue Ministries and the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

In 2012, he received the Silver Antelope Award, which UT officials said is the highest award the national council gives to volunteers.

