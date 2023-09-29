Georgia woman arrested after trying to drown daughter, Vonore police say

Jessica Upton, 38 from Georgia, drove past the guard shack where witnesses told police Upton got out of the car with her daughter and proceeded to hold her underwater.
Jessica Upton, 38 from Georgia, drove past the guard shack where witnesses told police Upton...
Jessica Upton, 38 from Georgia, drove past the guard shack where witnesses told police Upton got out of the car with her daughter and proceeded to hold her underwater.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VONORE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vonore Police Department officials announced that a woman was arrested after trying to drown her daughter on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to Sea Ray Boats in Vonore when they received a call about a woman attempting to drown a child.

Jessica Upton, 38 from Georgia, drove past the guard shack where witnesses told police Upton got out of the car with her daughter and proceeded to hold her underwater.

Vonore police officials said employees at Sea Ray tried to stop Upton, but she took off in her car and drove to MasterCraft Boats, which is nearby.

Upton then drove her vehicle into the lake then escaped out the driver’s side open window. She swam to shore and tried to leave, but Vonore police said MasterCraft employees stepped in and arrested Upton until police got to the scene a few moments later.

Upton was arrested and charged with attempted homicide and aggravated child abuse by VPD. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials also charged her with driving under the influence.

The child was rescued and placed into custody with her Georgia family members, and VPD officials said she is doing well.

“A special thank you to the MasterCraft and Sea Ray employees whose heroic efforts helped save a young child,” VPD officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado's second mugshot
Woman who assaulted student charged after trying to run her over with SUV, police say
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Knox County School leaders are aiming to become a model for special education in Tennessee.
Teachers needed in Knox County Schools
The Romeike family came to Morristown from Germany in 2008 for homeschooling their kids, which...
‘We felt the freedom here’ | Family faces deportation after moving to homeschool children
The group, which represents businesses and organizations in the Smoky Mountains area, says a...
Great Smoky Mountains area business group asks feds to keep park open
Knox County Schools System is in need of 80 teaching positions that are currently unfilled.
Teachers needed in Knox County Schools