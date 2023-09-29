Georgia woman arrested after trying to drown daughter, Vonore police say

VONORE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vonore Police Department officials announced that a woman was arrested after trying to drown her daughter on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to Sea Ray Boats in Vonore when they received a call about a woman attempting to drown a child.

Jessica Upton, 38 from Georgia, drove past the guard shack where witnesses told police Upton got out of the car with her daughter and proceeded to hold her underwater.

Vonore police officials said employees at Sea Ray tried to stop Upton, but she took off in her car and drove to MasterCraft Boats, which is nearby.

Upton then drove her vehicle into the lake then escaped out the driver’s side open window. She swam to shore and tried to leave, but Vonore police said MasterCraft employees stepped in and arrested Upton until police got to the scene a few moments later.

Upton was arrested and charged with attempted homicide and aggravated child abuse by VPD. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials also charged her with driving under the influence.

The child was rescued and placed into custody with her Georgia family members, and VPD officials said she is doing well.

“A special thank you to the MasterCraft and Sea Ray employees whose heroic efforts helped save a young child,” VPD officials said.

