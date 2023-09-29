Great Smoky Mountains area business group asks feds to keep park open

The group, which represents businesses and organizations in the Smoky Mountains area, says a park closure could have detrimental effects on the local economy, putting business owners and employees at risk of losing their livelihood.
Great Smoky Mountains area business group asks feds to keep park open
Great Smoky Mountains area business group asks feds to keep park open(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance is asking the federal government to keep the Great Smoky Mountains National Park open during the possible upcoming government shutdown.

The group, which represents businesses and organizations in the Smoky Mountains area, says a park closure could have detrimental effects on the local economy, putting business owners and employees at risk of losing their livelihood.

WVLT News spoke with business leaders about what the shutdown could mean for them. Several said the shutdown could mean poor things for the park.

“It would be devastating to this park,” said Laurel Rematore, CEO of Great Smoky Mountains Association. “It’s likely that we could have 30 to 40 employees that are displaced if they’re not able to report to work in this park’s visitor centers.”

Previous Coverage: ‘It would be devastating’ | Businesses relying on Great Smoky Mountains National Park bracing for government shutdown

Now, the group is asking leaders to have an open discussion and find a solution to avoid closing the park.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado's second mugshot
Woman who assaulted student charged after trying to run her over with SUV, police say
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Embryo adoption is making parenthood possible for couples across the country.
National Embryo Donation Center celebrates 20 years of creating families, giving hope
National Embryo Donation Center celebrates 20 years of creating families, giving hope
National Embryo Donation Center celebrates 20 years of creating families, giving hope
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Smokies Stadium sees record attendance for Oliver Anthony concert
Drone video of the crowds at the Oliver Anthony concert at Smokies Stadium
Drone video of the crowds at the Oliver Anthony concert at Smokies Stadium