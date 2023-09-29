Great Smoky Mountains area business group asks feds to keep park open

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance is asking the federal government to keep the Great Smoky Mountains National Park open during the possible upcoming government shutdown.

The group, which represents businesses and organizations in the Smoky Mountains area, says a park closure could have detrimental effects on the local economy, putting business owners and employees at risk of losing their livelihood.

WVLT News spoke with business leaders about what the shutdown could mean for them. Several said the shutdown could mean poor things for the park.

“It would be devastating to this park,” said Laurel Rematore, CEO of Great Smoky Mountains Association. “It’s likely that we could have 30 to 40 employees that are displaced if they’re not able to report to work in this park’s visitor centers.”

Previous Coverage: ‘It would be devastating’ | Businesses relying on Great Smoky Mountains National Park bracing for government shutdown

Now, the group is asking leaders to have an open discussion and find a solution to avoid closing the park.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.