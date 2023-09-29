Isolated showers today, then becoming dry and warm for the weekend

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger tracks a dry stretch with lots of sunshine heading into the weekend.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s areas of patchy dense for to start Friday. We’ll see isolated showers for parts of the day. These showers will be very limited and could pop-up at any moment.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday is mostly dry. There is just a small chance we could have an isolated shower move through. It should be relatively pleasant with the dewpoint in the upper 50s. 83 will feel 83. A light west wind around 5 mph.

Friday night football games will be pleasant as well. Staying a bit warm from start to finish as we go from 80 at kick-off to 70 around the ending of the game.

Going into the overnight hours, we’ll see a clearing pattern so check out the stars late and we’ll have a nice mild low of 60 to start our Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving into Saturday with clear conditions and this sets up our dry pattern for the next little while. Saturday we’re back into the low to mid 80s for the area with lots of sunshine.

In your I’m All Vol forecast, the evening kickoff will feel great after a hot afternoon of tailgating! We’ll start out cooling from the upper 70s just before kickoff, since the sunset is around 7:20, so we’ll cool to the upper 60s by the end! Throw in a cool breeze from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, South Carolina at Tennessee
Saturday, South Carolina at Tennessee(WVLT)

This dry pattern is extended through much of next week. Our next real best chance for rain comes on Friday with a 40 percent coverage. Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine and the nice warm afternoons we have for the next week.

Staying dry through the weekend with just a small rain chance next Friday.
Staying dry through the weekend with just a small rain chance next Friday.(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado's second mugshot
Woman who assaulted student charged after trying to run her over with SUV, police say
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Nearing a drought, Ben breaks down a toasty October forecast
Isolated showers Friday with more sunshine this weekend
Isolated showers Friday with more sunshine this weekend
Isolated showers Friday with more sunshine this weekend
Paige WX
Rain and storms moving into parts of our area today
Paige WX
Rain and storms moving into parts of our area today