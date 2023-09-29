Isolated showers today, then becoming dry and warm for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s areas of patchy dense for to start Friday. We’ll see isolated showers for parts of the day. These showers will be very limited and could pop-up at any moment.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday is mostly dry. There is just a small chance we could have an isolated shower move through. It should be relatively pleasant with the dewpoint in the upper 50s. 83 will feel 83. A light west wind around 5 mph.

Friday night football games will be pleasant as well. Staying a bit warm from start to finish as we go from 80 at kick-off to 70 around the ending of the game.

Going into the overnight hours, we’ll see a clearing pattern so check out the stars late and we’ll have a nice mild low of 60 to start our Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving into Saturday with clear conditions and this sets up our dry pattern for the next little while. Saturday we’re back into the low to mid 80s for the area with lots of sunshine.

In your I’m All Vol forecast, the evening kickoff will feel great after a hot afternoon of tailgating! We’ll start out cooling from the upper 70s just before kickoff, since the sunset is around 7:20, so we’ll cool to the upper 60s by the end! Throw in a cool breeze from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, South Carolina at Tennessee (WVLT)

This dry pattern is extended through much of next week. Our next real best chance for rain comes on Friday with a 40 percent coverage. Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine and the nice warm afternoons we have for the next week.

Staying dry through the weekend with just a small rain chance next Friday. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.