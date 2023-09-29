‘It’s important’: Tennessee woman hopes to find owner of lost military dog tag

This dog tag was found in Osage Beach, Missouri in 2021. The photo was blurred to exclude a private identification number.(Laynie Craig)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – A Tennessee woman is hoping to return a military dog tag she found two years ago in Missouri.

Laynie Craig, who now lives in Macon County, Tennessee, found the tag in 2021, sitting in the dirt near a tree in Osage Beach, Missouri.

The tag was connected to a keychain, but it was without keys, Craig said. She said she hopes to get it back to its owner or owner’s family.

“Dog tags are important to a lot of families,” she said.

The dog tag reads: HOLDER, G (or C) L, a social security number ending with 9917, O Negative, USMC M and Baptist.

If anyone has any information about who it might belong to, Craig urges you to reach out to her at bluefin049@gmail.com or WSMV4 at 615-353-2231.

