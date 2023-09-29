Morgan Wallen wins Artist of the Year at People’s Choice Country Awards

The night’s other big winners include Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Dan + Shay, and Blake Shelton.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The stars were out in Nashville on one of country music’s biggest new nights at the People’s Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Thursday.

Here are the winners in each category:

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023

  • Blake Shelton
  • Kane Brown
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen (winner)
  • Old Dominion
  • Zach Bryan

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Blake Shelton
  • HARDY
  • Jelly Roll (winner)
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Elle King
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson (winner)
  • Megan Moroney
  • Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay (winner)
  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Maddie & Tae
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Corey Kent
  • ERNEST
  • Megan Moroney
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Jelly Roll (winner)
  • Priscilla Block
  • Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Blake Shelton (winner)
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Dolly Parton
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023

  • “Fast Car” - Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)
  • “Last Night” - Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)
  • “Love You Anyway” - Luke Combs (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)
  • “Need A Favor” - Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta) (winner)
  • “Tennessee Orange” - Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)
  • “Thank God” - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)
  • “Thinkin’ Bout Me” - Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)
  • “wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

  • “Beer With My Friends” - Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)
  • “Cowgirls” - Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)
  • “red” - HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)
  • “Save Me” - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll) (winner)
  • “Thank God” - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)
  • “wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)
  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore” - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)
  • “You, Me, And Whiskey” - Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

  • “Dawns” - Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)
  • “Just Say I’m Sorry” - P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton) (winner)
  • “Life Goes On” - Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)
  • “Seasons” - Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)
  • “Texas” - Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder)
  • “That’s Not How This Works” - Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)
  • “UNHEALTHY” - Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain (Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)
  • “Wasted” - Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

THE ALBUM OF 2023

  • Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
  • Different Man - Kane Brown
  • Gettin’ Old - Luke Combs
  • One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen (winner)
  • Religiously. The Album. - Bailey Zimmerman
  • Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
  • the mockingbird & THE CROW - HARDY
  • Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

  • “In Your Love” - Tyler Childers
  • “Need a Favor” - Jelly Roll
  • “Tennessee Orange” - Megan Moroney
  • “Thank God” - Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
  • “Thought You Should Know” - Morgan Wallen
  • “wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (winner)
  • “Where We Started” - Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry
  • “You Proof” - Morgan Wallen

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023

  • Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
  • Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour
  • Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour
  • Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour
  • Luke Combs World Tour
  • Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour (winner)
  • Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
  • Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

