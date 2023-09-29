National Embryo Donation Center celebrates 20 years of creating families, giving hope

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For some couples trying to start a family, their path to parenthood starts in West Knoxville. The National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC) in Farragut accepts extra embryos created during the IVF process and gives them a chance of becoming someone’s child.

“It really is like carrying your adopted child. It’s just really cool,” said Kate Keylon, a new mom thanks to the NEDC.

Kate and her husband, Steven, waited ten long years for the birth of their little girl, Poppy. With more questions than answers, their journey of fertility was filled with trials and tears.

“My diagnosis is unexplained,” said Kate. “We seem to be pretty healthy, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong; we were just never able to get pregnant.”

Little did they know, Poppy had been waiting for them all along.

“She was actually frozen the year we started trying to have a baby,” Kate said.

Poppy is an adopted embryo, created in 2014 by a couple during the IVF process and donated to the NEDC on Kingston Pike. Dr. John David Gordon at the center said the opportunity to help prospective families is rewarding.

“It is something that is amazing to us being here in Knoxville, how many times patients come in and say, ‘we had no idea this was even was an option, tell us about it,’” said Dr. Gordon.

Gordon started working as a physician at the NEDC in 2019 and also serves as medical director of Southeastern Fertility.

“We’re trying to create an option that honors those embryos and those couples that created them, who are making a difficult choice to say, ‘we’re willing to relinquish these embryos that we care about to allow them to be a part of family, it’s just not gonna be our family,’” said Gordon.

For families like the Keylons, embryo adoption makes parenthood possible.

“It’s so hard to give up your baby,” said Kate. “But this is a gentle, caring way that you can help someone that can’t [have a baby], that is struggling to have a family.”

The NEDC is celebrating it’s 20th year of helping families and is now in the process of expanding its operations. A larger facility is being constructed behind its current location to better meet the needs of its growing list of patients.

“We’re now approaching 1,500 babies, which is more than any other clinic in the world in terms of embryo donation,” said Gordon.

Embryo donation made a dream that nearly seemed out of reach, possible for the Keylons.

“It’s just such a gracious and precious and generous gift,” said Kate. “Just that [Poppy’s biological parents] chose to even share such a precious resource with NEDC and to treat it with such care. There aren’t words. We’re so grateful. I just love being a mom.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.