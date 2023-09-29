Pigeon Forge burger spot makes top ‘hidden gems’ spot on Tripadvisor

Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge(Canva)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tripadvisor has released it’s user-picked list of hidden gem restaurants, and a Pigeon Forge burger spot has taken the top spot.

Cookie Dough Monster - Burgers & Shakes took home the prize based on a year’s worth of over-the-top reviews from Tripadvisor users. Average a 4.5/5 rating, Cookie Dough Monster features in-house made meals from burgers, chicken sandwich and even homemade ketchup.

“Don’t let the name fool you. If you like burgers this is the place! We can’t wait to come back and try some of the other options,” one user said.

Fewer than 1% of locations on the website make the cut for the list. Cookie Dough Monster is located at 2660 Teaster Ln.

