Retired police dog dies following battle with health issues

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County police department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department announced the death of K-9 Davis on Thursday.

Davis was the last surviving K-9 in retirement from the department.

He had lived out his last years with his former handler, Captain Nick Bingham, his wife and their children at their home.

“Davis crossed over the rainbow bridge today (Thursday) after a valiant fight with health issues resulting from his age,” the post stated.

The four-legged former officer is remembered as the “bestest big boy who began a tradition of excellence in our K-9 program.”

