Sevier County shooting suspect in custody after standoff with sheriff’s office, SWAT and bomb squad

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County man is in custody after shooting a man and starting a two-hour stand off with several Sevier County area agencies, officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The incident happened at a home in the 200 block of Asheville Highway, SCSO said. Officers and detectives arrived on scene to find Mark W. Kennard, 60, inside the home, shot multiple times. Three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, according to SCSO officials.

After the initial response, officers identified Eric Coates, 35, as a suspect. According to SCSO officials, Coates was in a car in the home’s driveway at the time, armed. Coates reportedly prompted a standoff with the officers, saying he had an explosive.

Other teams, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Sevier County Interagency Bomb Squad and others responded to the scene during the standoff. Hazardous Devices Units also responded and used CS gas, a type of tear gas, on Coates, SCSO officials said.

Coates was eventually taken into custody and charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder and an outstanding failure to appear warrant.

Kennard was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

