Shania Twain turns a fan’s gift into a stunning tour outfit

Shania Twain recently transformed a fan's gift into a stunning concert outfit.
Shania Twain recently transformed a fan's gift into a stunning concert outfit.(Disney ABC Television Group | Disney ABC Television Group / CC BY-ND 2.0)
By John Frech
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Country music sensation Shania Twain recently showcased her creativity by turning a heartfelt present from a fan into an enchanting tour outfit.

The present was a denim jacket decked out with numerous patches, each one intricately sewn and displaying a personal touch from the fan.

The Transformation

In the Instagram video, Shania Twain shows off her inspiration by transforming the jacket into a dress for her tour while her classic track, “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” played in the background.

Twain affectionately referred to the makeover process as “Shania’d It.”

The Fan’s Contribution

Shania Twain made sure to credit the fan who had gifted her the denim jacket. The fan had meticulously done all the patchwork and embroidery on the jacket, adding a personal touch to the gift.

The patches were labeled with the titles of Twain’s songs, including “I’m Outta Here!” and “Not Impressed,” a reference to her 1998 hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

The Queen of Reinvention

Shania Twain revealed that for each show, she creates new outfits using previously worn attire. In another Instagram video, she was seen wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt with polka dots and black sequin shorts, paired with a pink wig.

The look was accentuated with multiple necklaces, including one with a heart-shaped pendant. She then revamped the look by adding black chiffon bows behind one hip and one shoulder for an “asymmetrical” appearance.

From music to fashion design, Shania Twain has constantly proven to stay at the top of her game.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Circle via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado's second mugshot
Woman who assaulted student charged after trying to run her over with SUV, police say
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Embryo adoption is making parenthood possible for couples across the country.
National Embryo Donation Center celebrates 20 years of creating families, giving hope
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The new term of the high court...
The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the Constitution
Las Vegas police hold a news conference on the arrest in Tupac Shakur's killing 27 years ago....
LCOAL NEWS LIVE: Police discuss arrest in Tupac Shakur's killing
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing