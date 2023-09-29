TDOT provides updates on Alcoa Highway construction

The current construction project is slated to be completed in the Summer of 2027.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last several years, people who live along Alcoa Highway have grown accustomed to seeing traffic cones and construction crews.

On Thursday, TDOT held a community meeting to update the people who live around the area on the latest developments on the Alcoa Highway construction.

A 1.6-mile stretch from Maloney Road to Woodson Drive is currently under construction in an effort to widen the current Alcoa Highway.

TDOT is calling this project the biggest active project happening right now in Tennessee, as it comes in at more than $186 million in costs.

“I’ve seen a few really bad accidents here on Alcoa highway since I’ve lived here so I think this is really going to help a lot,” said one man who came to learn more in TDOT’s community meeting.

This project aims to widen the highway so it will reduce traffic while making the area much safer to drive on and live by.

The current project, which is in its early stages, is set to be completed three years from now in September 2027.

