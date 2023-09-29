Varsity All Access | Week 7 Games to Watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week 7 promises to be the best slate of high school games we’ve seen so far this season here in East Tennessee. There are multiple games that could have been picked for the Game of the Week, but Alcoa going on the road to face West is the game that takes the cake.

GAME OF THE WEEK | ALCOA at WEST

All year long, Alcoa and West have stood above the rest in East Tennessee. The top teams in their respective classifications finally meet to decide who will remain perfect and who will see their lengthy winning streak come to an end. After the Rebels narrowly escaped Bearden to open the season, they’ve been nothing short of dominant. After a slow start offensively, the Tornadoes have kicked into high gear, posting consecutive shutouts ahead of their matchup with West.

BEARDEN at MARYVILLE

Any other week, it would most likely be our game of the week. Maryville hasn’t lost multiple games at home in over a decade, while Bearden has put their talented roster together after a slow start to the season. Bearden controls its own destiny to win the 6A Region 2 championship. Maryville needs a win to stay alive in the championship race.

BRADLEY CENTRAL at FARRAGUT

Vol fans will definitely have their eyes on this one. Tennessee commit Boo Carter takes his show on the road to face the Admirals on Friday, just a few miles away from the stadium he’ll suit up to play in next season. Carter will also be in attendance when the Vols take the field on Saturday. Farragut’s tough schedule has caught up with the Admirals. After a 2-0 start, the team has dropped three consecutive games and is looking to break that streak against the top-ranked team in Class 5A.

CARTER at NORTHVIEW ACADEMY

History is on the line for the Cougars on Friday. Northview Academy has never started a season 7-0 and can tie the school record for single-season wins with a victory over the Hornets this week. While Carter has struggled this season, they have had a flare for the upset, taking down Gatlinburg-Pittman earlier this year.

OAK RIDGE at CENTRAL

Oak Ridge’s De’Jauvis Dozier put together one of the best performances of the season last week against Clinton. The Wildcat senior rushed 41 times for over 200 yards to help Oak Ridge move to 4-1 overall. Central is off to a 4-2 start but is still looking for its first win against a team with a record above .500.

