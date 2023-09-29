Vols set to host Champions Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics is hosting its second annual “Champions Weekend” with its SEC home football opener against South Carolina. Teams and individuals who won SEC and/or NCAA championships during specific years are invited back to Rocky Top to celebrate their achievements.

Among them are Phillip Fulmer’s 1998 Volunteers, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their victory over Florida State in Tempe, AZ. The 23-16 win gained Tennessee the BCS National title and the Vols’ first outright championship since 1951.

Making the feat more impressive was that most thought there’d be a falloff from the ‘97 season with several key players gone, including quarterback Peyton Manning. But thanks to incredible leadership, including that displayed by the heart and soul of the team, linebacker Al Wilson and the guidance of quarterback Tee Martin, the Vols were able to overcome all obstacles in their way.

Thanks to incredible leadership, including that displayed by the heart and soul of the team, linebacker Al WIlson as well as the guidance of quarterback Tee Martin, the '98 Vols were able to overcome all obstacles and win the 1st ever BCS National Championship @wvlt @coachtee17 pic.twitter.com/00YbIDY2Jf — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 29, 2023

The key play of the game and possibly the season occurred in the 4th quarter. Arkansas was nursing a 24–22 lead late in the game and was attempting to run out the clock. DT Billy Ratliff pushed Arkansas G Brandon Burlsworth into QB Clint Stoerner, causing him to stumble and fumble. Ratliff recovered the ball and allowed Tennessee the chance to drive the field and score the game-winning touchdown.

The Vols clinched their second consecutive SEC East Division title with a win in Nashville taking care of business against Miss. State, their 2nd straight league crown.

Then it was off to Tempe, AZ, and a microcosm of the entire season with the Vols playing well on both sides of the ball and getting the necessary breaks to beat Bobby Bowden and Florida stage 23-16–capturing the first-ever BCS National title.

