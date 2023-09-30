‘98 Vols team celebrates 25th anniversary of championship

The team got together in downtown Knoxville to celebrate their championship season as a part of “Champions Weekend”.
The team got together in downtown Knoxville to celebrate their championship season as a part of “Champions Weekend”.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been 25 years since the Vols won it all taking home the BCS National Championship after a win over Florida State.

To celebrate the occasion, members of that 1998 team got together in downtown Knoxville to catch up and remember their big win.

“People weren’t expecting us to be good and they made people wrong. It was really fun to be a part of to see them grow especially on offense, on defense, we were darn good,” said head coach Phillip Fulmer.

Fulmer said the team rallied around the underdog mentality, which helped them win close games against Arkansas and Florida.

“I hadn’t made no tackles or anything the whole game it was the only play I made the whole game,” said defensive tackle Billy Ratliff who forced the fumble in the Arkansas game that allowed the offense to go on a game-winning drive.

Several members from that team getting to catch up for the first time in decades, while others keep in touch often.

On Champions Weekend in Tennessee, the players on this team still feel beloved by the fans.

“Well, it’s awesome to see that these people still remember what we did 25 years ago so it’s just an awesome feeling.”

The Vols will honor the ‘98 team and other past champions at the university on Saturday ahead of the South Carolina game.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allison Coronado's second mugshot
Woman who assaulted student charged after trying to run her over with SUV, police say
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Smokies Stadium sees record attendance for Oliver Anthony concert

Latest News

Dry, sunny, and warm weekend ahead
Dry, sunny, and warm weekend ahead
Tennessee School for the Deaf displays sign with details about upcoming homecoming games.
Tennessee School for the Deaf celebrates homecoming
The football and volleyball teams are prepping for games against other deaf schools from around...
Tennessee School for the Deaf celebrates homecoming
Knox County School leaders are aiming to become a model for special education in Tennessee.
Teachers needed in Knox County Schools