Elderly woman without water for months, community to host fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bernice Franklin, 79, has been without water for months due to a change in ownership of her watering system. She’s been lugging six-gallon water jugs from her neighbor’s house to fulfill her basic needs.

However, Franklin’s time is running out. She will no longer be able to live in her home if she cannot dig a well.

Franklin told WVLT News she doesn’t want to leave her home of 26 years because she is able to visit her husband’s grave every day and she loves that home.

Franklin’s daughter, Crystal Freeman, and representatives with the 911 Knoxville Crime Scene Trauma Decontamination Services are hosting an event in order to help Franklin afford a well.

“We just want everyone to come together, as a community. Everybody have a good time. Come enjoy some good food, great music and help if they can,” Freeman said.

The event is on Saturday at Grassy Fork Elementary School at 4:00 p.m. The Cherokee Divide will be playing from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Big Creek Bluegrass will be playing from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The live auction will start at 6:00 p.m.

Food will be served as supplies last. There will also be a cake walk and face painting for kids.

Anyone who wants to donate can also visit the family’s GoFundMe.

