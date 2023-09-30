LIVE THREAD: Jaylen has the Wright stuff running 42 yards for a score and 7-0 Tennessee lead

Tennessee riding an 11 game win streak at Neyland Stadium
Josh Heupel
Josh Heupel(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 21 Tennessee hosts South Carolina inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium for its SEC home opener.

The Vols will be looking to secure their first conference win of the season and extend their winning streak at Neyland Stadium to 12 games after a 45-14 victory over UTSA last Saturday.

Tennessee fans understand the importance of this one as the Vols look to avoid a second early season SEC loss and they showed out in force at the traditional Vol Walk before the game.

The Vols carry an 11-game home win streak into Saturday’s contest, their longest such streak since winning 23 straight at Neyland from 1996-2000.

UT’s current home win streak is the fourth longest in the country behind Georgia (22), Michigan (19) and Utah (17). Tennessee is 14-3 overall at home under head coach Josh Heupel, outscoring its opponents 783-353.

The game is also the ninth consecutive sellout at Neyland Stadium dating back to Sept. 17 last season.

1ST QUARTER

Vols strike first! Efficient offense mixing pass and run. Drive covers 94 yards in 9 plays capped off by a 42 yard Jaylen Wright TD run. PAT is good as Tennessee jumps out front against S. Carolina, 7-0!

