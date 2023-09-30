Man killed in hit-and-run, Knox Co. sheriff says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help on Saturday in identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Rutledge Pike near Circle Road. When deputies arrived, they found a dead man in the roadway, witnesses said.

KCSO officials said the car continued to travel east on Rutledge Pike. They did not know the make or color of the car but said it would likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sergeant Scott DeArmond at 865-215-2243 or Scott.DeArmond@knoxsheriff.org.

