Oak Ridge police investigating deadly wreck

The driver, Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad, 36 of Clinton, died at the scene.
Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly...
Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly wreck. v(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly wreck.

On Friday, at around 11:20 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue at Scarboro Road when the driver left the road and hit two utility poles and a tree before rolling down an embankment.

The driver, Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad, 36 of Clinton, died at the scene.

ORPD officials are investigating.

