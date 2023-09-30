Oak Ridge police investigating deadly wreck
The driver, Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad, 36 of Clinton, died at the scene.
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly wreck.
On Friday, at around 11:20 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue at Scarboro Road when the driver left the road and hit two utility poles and a tree before rolling down an embankment.
The driver, Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad, 36 of Clinton, died at the scene.
ORPD officials are investigating.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.