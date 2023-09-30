Oak Ridge police investigating deadly wreck

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly wreck.

On Friday, at around 11:20 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue at Scarboro Road when the driver left the road and hit two utility poles and a tree before rolling down an embankment.

The driver, Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad, 36 of Clinton, died at the scene.

ORPD officials are investigating.

