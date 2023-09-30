Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Plenty of sunshine ahead over the next several days as high pressure continues to remain firmly in charge. Temperatures will remain above average during the afternoon with nice starts for our mornings.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Quiet weather will continue to be the theme tonight as temperatures will slowly drop under mostly clear skies. We’ll start our Sunday morning in the middle to upper 50s before sunshine returns and helps warm is quickly during the afternoon.

If you are looking to enjoy the last of your weekend outside, then you are in luck for Sunday as the afternoon will shape up perfectly. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the middle 80s. Thankfully humidity remains low and will keep it feeling comfortable during the second half of the day, just don’t forget the sunscreen if you are heading out on the lake.

LOOKING AHEAD

You can pretty much copy and paste our weather each afternoon this week as we start off with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 before sunshine warms us into the afternoon. Our above average temperatures continue as well with middle 80s expected right on through Thursday.

Changes are in store for the end of the week and into next weekend as a cold front approaches the region. A few showers and downpours are possible for Friday before cooler weather filters in, giving us a real taste of fall by next Saturday.

Warmer afternoons with plenty of sunshine this week (WVLT)

