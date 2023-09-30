Transgender advocates, supporters speak out after federal judges allows gender-affirming ban to stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seven years ago, Tennessee native Ray Holloman made the decision to transition from female to male. He describes the change as life-changing because it’s something he always knew he wanted to do since he was young.

“It finally felt like I was really the person that I was meant to be,” said Holloman.

Recently, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a request from families and medical providers to block a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming medical care from transgender youth. Holloman sees this ruling as an overreach, disagreeing that the government should have a say in youth gender healthcare.

“I’m disappointed with the court’s ruling because, I mean, we’ve seen and shown time and time again gender-affirming care, especially for our youth, saves lives,” said Holloman.

In June 2023, a federal court in Arkansas struck down that state’s ban on gender-affirming care in the first ruling on the merits of such a law, finding it violated the equal protection and due process clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment and the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

“We wouldn’t stop anyone if they were Type 1 diabetic. We wouldn’t stop them from getting insulin. That’s life-saving care, so why are we trying to do the same thing just because somebody is transgender?” said Holloman.

Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Tennessee and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP issued a joint statement on Thursday on the ruling.

“This is a devastating result for transgender youth and their families in Tennessee and across the region. The disastrous impact of Tennessee’s law and all others like it has already been felt in thousands of homes and communities. Denying transgender youth equality before the law and needlessly withholding the necessary medical care their families and their doctors know is right for them has caused and will continue to cause serious harm. We are assessing our next steps and will take further action in defense of our clients and the constitutional rights of transgender people in Tennessee and across the country.”

The lawsuit was filed in April 2023 to oppose the law on behalf of Samantha and Brian Williams of Nashville and their 15-year-old daughter, L.W., as well as two other anonymous families and Dr. Susan N. Lacy.

The law prohibits medical providers from treating transgender youth with evidence-based gender-affirming medical treatment and requires youth currently receiving gender-affirming care to end that care by March 31, 2024.

Tennessee Equality Project Statewide Community and Education & Outreach Chaplain Dahron Johnson said the court’s decision to uphold Tennessee’s law to ban gender affirming care is devastating.

”Gender affirming-care is health care,” said Johnson.

Johnson shares how the deciding factors should lie with the child, parents, and health care provider when it comes to medical decisions.

“The decisions that these parents are making with their children and these healthcare providers are the decisions that all of those folks together feel are for the best interest, and best long-term health of these children. So don’t insert yourself, I would tell our state legislature, into a process that has stood for the test of time and that is working to protect these children as they are,” said Johnson.

Despite this roadblock, Ray remains hopeful for a better future to health care access for transgender youth.

”Because we’re not just going to let them roll over, probably our most vulnerable and so we’re going to continue to fight and make sure they have access to care,” said Holloman.

