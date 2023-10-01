Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say

At around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, KPD officers responded to a car crash at 4109 Central Avenue.
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m., KPD officers responded to a car crash at 4109 Central Avenue Pike. The investigation revealed that a Mini Cooper was driving south when it ran off the road, hit a telephone pole and came to a stop in the parking lot of Fountain City Auction.

The driver, a woman who was not identified, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KPD officials said evidence suggested that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge burger spot makes top ‘hidden gems’ spot on Tripadvisor
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help on Saturday in identifying a...
Man killed in hit-and-run, Knox Co. sheriff says
Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly...
Oak Ridge police investigating deadly wreck
The current construction project is slated to be completed in the Summer of 2027.
TDOT provides updates on Alcoa Highway construction
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

Tennessee Smokies take game one of Southern League Championship Series over Pensacola
Plenty of options for future of Smokies Stadium
Volunteers needed for the championship this week.
TSSAA State Golf Championship in Sevierville This Week
‘Farm to Fork’ event to benefit Sevier County Heritage Museum
‘Farm to Fork’ event to benefit Sevier County Heritage Museum
A look at building the 407 Experience and the future of Smokies Stadium.
Development Update On 407 Experience and Smokies Stadium