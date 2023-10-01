Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m., KPD officers responded to a car crash at 4109 Central Avenue Pike. The investigation revealed that a Mini Cooper was driving south when it ran off the road, hit a telephone pole and came to a stop in the parking lot of Fountain City Auction.

The driver, a woman who was not identified, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KPD officials said evidence suggested that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

