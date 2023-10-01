Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Campbell County teen

Tyler Brummitt, 14, has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home.
Tyler Brummitt, 14, has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for Tyler Brummitt, 14, who is missing out of Campbell County.

Brummitt was last seen on Saturday near Cumberland Lane in Speedwell. TBI officials said he has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home safely.

Brummitt was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a brown hat. He is 5′3″ with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Brummitt is urged to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-8095 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge burger spot makes top ‘hidden gems’ spot on Tripadvisor
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help on Saturday in identifying a...
Man killed in hit-and-run, Knox Co. sheriff says
Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly...
Oak Ridge police investigating deadly wreck
The current construction project is slated to be completed in the Summer of 2027.
TDOT provides updates on Alcoa Highway construction
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

Staying warm and dry through early next week.
The sunshine and warmth continue
Above average temperatures
Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures Sunday
Great Smokey Mountain Cluster
The Great Smoky Mountain Cluster Dog Show returns
Suicide Prevention Summit
‘Shared pain is lighter pain’ | Contact Care Line hosts suicide prevention summit