Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Campbell County teen
Tyler Brummitt, 14, has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home.
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for Tyler Brummitt, 14, who is missing out of Campbell County.
Brummitt was last seen on Saturday near Cumberland Lane in Speedwell. TBI officials said he has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home safely.
Brummitt was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a brown hat. He is 5′3″ with blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Brummitt is urged to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-8095 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.