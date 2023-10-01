The Great Smoky Mountain Cluster Dog Show returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Kennel Club and Oak Ridge Kennel Club are hosting the Great Smoky Mountain Cluster dog show at Chilhowee Park in the Jacob Building.

This year’s show hosts over 1,200 dogs spanning around 40 states with 200 recognized dog breeds in attendance.

While the show is a competition, the dogs are not competing against each other. Rather, each breed will be judged by what is called a “written standard for the breed.” Each dog has a different blueprint designed for that specific breed.

Each participant will try to score closest to their certain guidelines and it will be narrowed down to two dogs: Best in Show winner and Reserve Best in Show winner.

“Right now, we’re one of the bigger dog shows in the area. It’s four days of fun with your dog. We got some of the top dogs in the country here,” said Walter Sommerfelt, President of Tennessee Valley Kennel Club. “If somebody wants to come out, meet a breed, learn about a breed, there are breeders and exhibitors that would be glad to sit down and talk to them about the breeds and help them find responsible breeders.”

The four-day competition began Thursday, Sept. 28, and goes until Sunday, Oct. 1.

