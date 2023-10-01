Man charged after woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged after a wrong-way crash on I-275 crash in Knoxville on Sunday morning, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

At around 3:20 a.m., KPD officers responded to a two-car crash on I-275 South near the Woodland Avenue exit. When they arrived, officers determined that Evan King, 31 of Knoxville, was going the wrong way when he hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the other car was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with severe injuries.

KPD officials said King showed many signs of being under the influence. He was charged with DUI vehicular assault.

