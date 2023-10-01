Missing Campbell County teen found safe

Tyler Brummitt, 14, has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home.
Tyler Brummitt, 14, has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for Tyler Brummitt, 14, who is missing out of Campbell County.

Brummitt was last seen on Saturday near Cumberland Lane in Speedwell. TBI officials said he has a medical condition that may impact his ability to get home safely.

TBI officials said Brummitt was found safe in Lafollette.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge burger spot makes top ‘hidden gems’ spot on Tripadvisor
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help on Saturday in identifying a...
Man killed in hit-and-run, Knox Co. sheriff says
Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly...
Oak Ridge police investigating deadly wreck
The current construction project is slated to be completed in the Summer of 2027.
TDOT provides updates on Alcoa Highway construction
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

Tennessee Smokies take game one of Southern League Championship Series over Pensacola
Plenty of options for future of Smokies Stadium
Volunteers needed for the championship this week.
TSSAA State Golf Championship in Sevierville This Week
‘Farm to Fork’ event to benefit Sevier County Heritage Museum
‘Farm to Fork’ event to benefit Sevier County Heritage Museum
A look at building the 407 Experience and the future of Smokies Stadium.
Development Update On 407 Experience and Smokies Stadium
Staying warm and dry through early next week.
The sunshine and warmth continue