Neighbors say they aren't shocked after stable owner charged with raping teen girl

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said there could be more victims and more charges filed.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A horse stable owner was charged with raping a teenage girl according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

A neighbor who lives near Pinnacle Stables along Panther Creek Road said the charges placed on 51-year-old Jason Lancaster don’t surprise them.

“I don’t think anything can be much worse than your child is hurt like that,” one neighbor said. “I heard the owner of Pinnacle Stables had been arrested for improper conduct with young girls.”

RSCO said Lancaster was charged with the following:

Two counts of rape

Three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure

Three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure

Bribery of a witness

Stalking

“I had previously known who this person was and had known that there might have been some problems in the past,” the neighbor said.

RCSO also arrested 23-year-old Leya Victory, of Lowe Christiana Road. She was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, RCSO said.

Several neighbors who live near the stable said they’ve heard rumors of problems, but thought they had been resolved.

“[It’s] just sad how someone would take advantage of these innocent young girls and betray their trust. That’s something they’ll have to live with forever,” the neighbor said.

RCSO said there may be more victims and more charges could be filed.

“They had put their faith in this person for the riding lesson or whatever it was they were involved with and for that to be betrayed, I don’t think anything can be much worse,” the neighbor said.

Officials added that they found several horses in need of help at the stables. Lancaster is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone who believes they may be one of his victims is asked to call RCSO.

