Plenty of options for future of Smokies Stadium

Retail, sports and entertainment businesses have reached out to Sevier County officials.
Retail, sports and entertainment businesses have reached out to Sevier County officials.
By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The future of the Tennessee Smokies Stadium in Kodak remains up in the air, but Sevierville and Sevier County officials said they have plenty of options.

Officials said retail, entertainment and sports businesses have reached out to them about potentially building at Exit 407.

“The location is just incredible. It’s easy in and easy out for ball games and for concerts even for concert artists it’s been attractive from a routing standpoint,” said Dennis Snider with the Sevierville/Sevier County Joint Venture.

Smokies Stadium just hosted the Oliver Anthony concert Thursday, a record-breaking attendance for the stadium. A concert venue is also an option for officials.

“Dolly has played here, Hank Williams Jr., Lyndard Skynard, ZZ Top, that was a huge one,” Snider said.

Snider said a lot has come to the area since the Smokies Stadium was built in 1999. Five years later, the stadium welcomed concerts.

“When we first started out here, the only thing out on this exit on this side of the interstate was the Shell station down below us,” Snider said.

Sevierville Mayor Robert Fox said the city and county could collectively develop the land rather than selling the property to another business or developer.

The Tennessee Smokies will not have a say in what happens to the property in 2025. They leased the stadium from the city and county, and the lease ends on March 15, 2025.

Previous Coverage: Multi-use stadium in need of more businesses to bid on contracts for project

Days after the lease ends, they’re expected to open their new multi-use stadium in Knoxville.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge burger spot makes top ‘hidden gems’ spot on Tripadvisor
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help on Saturday in identifying a...
Man killed in hit-and-run, Knox Co. sheriff says
Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly...
Oak Ridge police investigating deadly wreck
The current construction project is slated to be completed in the Summer of 2027.
TDOT provides updates on Alcoa Highway construction
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

Volunteers needed for the championship this week.
TSSAA State Golf Championship in Sevierville This Week
‘Farm to Fork’ event to benefit Sevier County Heritage Museum
‘Farm to Fork’ event to benefit Sevier County Heritage Museum
A look at building the 407 Experience and the future of Smokies Stadium.
Development Update On 407 Experience and Smokies Stadium
Staying warm and dry through early next week.
The sunshine and warmth continue