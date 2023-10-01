Plenty of options for future of Smokies Stadium

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The future of the Tennessee Smokies Stadium in Kodak remains up in the air, but Sevierville and Sevier County officials said they have plenty of options.

Officials said retail, entertainment and sports businesses have reached out to them about potentially building at Exit 407.

“The location is just incredible. It’s easy in and easy out for ball games and for concerts even for concert artists it’s been attractive from a routing standpoint,” said Dennis Snider with the Sevierville/Sevier County Joint Venture.

Smokies Stadium just hosted the Oliver Anthony concert Thursday, a record-breaking attendance for the stadium. A concert venue is also an option for officials.

“Dolly has played here, Hank Williams Jr., Lyndard Skynard, ZZ Top, that was a huge one,” Snider said.

Snider said a lot has come to the area since the Smokies Stadium was built in 1999. Five years later, the stadium welcomed concerts.

“When we first started out here, the only thing out on this exit on this side of the interstate was the Shell station down below us,” Snider said.

Sevierville Mayor Robert Fox said the city and county could collectively develop the land rather than selling the property to another business or developer.

The Tennessee Smokies will not have a say in what happens to the property in 2025. They leased the stadium from the city and county, and the lease ends on March 15, 2025.

Days after the lease ends, they’re expected to open their new multi-use stadium in Knoxville.

