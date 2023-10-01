Quiet stretch ahead with plenty of sunshine

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking above average temperatures.
Temperatures well above average
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not much change ahead over the next several days as high pressure remains firmly in control giving us plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, it will mean out afternoons are staying well above average, before bigger changes arrive to end the week as a strong front pushes through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another quiet night is in store as we see a few passing clouds from time to time, but mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to cool once again. A few areas of patchy fog are possible to start the morning as temperatures come close to the dew points. Expect upper 50s to near 60 for the start of the day before warming into the afternoon.

One good thing we are seeing is plenty of sunshine. That will be something we see in abundance over the next few days to help warm us into the afternoon. Highs will be roughly ten degrees warmer than our average as we top off in the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see a slow return in humidity as we head through the end of the week as we await the arrival of the cold front. One thing we could definitely use is some rain and unfortunately, that doesn’t look to be the case until Friday.

A few showers and downpours will be possible through the day Friday as the front moves in. Behind the front comes cooler temperatures for the afternoons and mornings as we could see some of the first 40s of the year! Something to look forward to over the next few days.

Plenty of sunshine as we start off the week
