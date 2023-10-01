Race honoring Pat Summitt celebrating 10-years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday was the 10th annual Race for the Summitt 5K – a race to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and honor University of Tennessee legend Pat Summitt.

“Pat Summitt defines determination and grit, and we definitely miss her,” said Cole Roberson, co-chair of the race and student in UT College of Pharmacy.

The Lady Vols head coach never had a losing season at UT. Summitt was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and then died in 2016, but her resilience left a long-lasting mark on the UT community.

“She was such an amazing woman and she did so much and I think her name is going to be around in this area for a long time,” said Julia Williamson, co-chair of the race and student in UT College of Pharmacy.

The race is put on by UT College of Pharmacy students to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to advancing research for Alzheimer’s Disease. The student co-chairs of the race, Roberson and Williamson, both lost a grandparent to the disease.

“It’s really touching to me to kind of be able to give back and spread awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s something that’s really personal to me for sure,” Roberson said.

Many shared stories of how someone they love and the people around them have been impacted by the disease. This year, Alzheimer’s Association reports nearly seven million Americans are living with the disease.

“It’s a horrible disease to have to watch people go through and its tough on everybody,” said Williamson.

