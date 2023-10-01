Race honoring Pat Summitt celebrating 10 years

Sunday was the 10th annual Race for the Summitt 5K run.
Race honoring Pat Summitt celebrating 10-years
Race honoring Pat Summitt celebrating 10-years
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday was the 10th annual Race for the Summitt 5K – a race to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and honor University of Tennessee legend Pat Summitt.

“Pat Summitt defines determination and grit, and we definitely miss her,” said Cole Roberson, co-chair of the race and student in UT College of Pharmacy.

The Lady Vols head coach never had a losing season at UT. Summitt was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and then died in 2016, but her resilience left a long-lasting mark on the UT community.

“She was such an amazing woman and she did so much and I think her name is going to be around in this area for a long time,” said Julia Williamson, co-chair of the race and student in UT College of Pharmacy.

The race is put on by UT College of Pharmacy students to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to advancing research for Alzheimer’s Disease. The student co-chairs of the race, Roberson and Williamson, both lost a grandparent to the disease.

“It’s really touching to me to kind of be able to give back and spread awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s something that’s really personal to me for sure,” Roberson said.

Many shared stories of how someone they love and the people around them have been impacted by the disease. This year, Alzheimer’s Association reports nearly seven million Americans are living with the disease.

“It’s a horrible disease to have to watch people go through and its tough on everybody,” said Williamson.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge burger spot makes top ‘hidden gems’ spot on Tripadvisor
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help on Saturday in identifying a...
Man killed in hit-and-run, Knox Co. sheriff says
Oak Ridge Police Department officials announced on Saturday they are investigating a deadly...
Oak Ridge police investigating deadly wreck
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Wide receiver Bru McCoy suffered a lower-leg injury during the South Carolina game.
Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery
Temperatures well above average
Quiet stretch ahead with plenty of sunshine
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end...
Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery
A man was charged after a wrong-way crash on I-275 crash in Knoxville on Sunday morning,...
Man charged after woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash