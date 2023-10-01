‘Shared pain is lighter pain’ | Contact Care Line hosts suicide prevention summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Contact Care Line hosted a youth and young adult suicide prevention summit at Pellissippi State Community College.

“It gives people the opportunity to tell their stories in a safe place and shared pain is lighter pain,” said Scott Payne, Outreach & Support Manager at Contact Care Line. “We want to let people tell their stories and we want to make sure that they know about all the resources in their community that can make their lives easier.”

Talking about past crisis and experiences are challenging, but it is a step towards healing.

“I think it’s incredibly important. It can be a hard conversation to have and some spaces are not as conducive to having the conversation,” said Hailey Goad, Operations Manager at Contact Care Line. “Having a designated space such as this where people are ready to have that conversation and we have resources to support people in having it if maybe it’s their first time or maybe they don’t know where to start. This is a really good starting point with a lot of support to help you do that.”

Goad and Payne spearheaded the summit and thought that having a place where people can come together to share stories and hear about ways that people overcame it as well as learning about community resources is the best way to end the stigma towards mental health and suicide.

“Suicide is a scary word and we’re here to make it less scary. Talking reduces stigma and when we can reduce stigma, we can support one another. It’s not something to be afraid of, it’s something to stand up to,” said Payne.

Summits like these help the community come together and learn more about potential causes that lead to suicide and what the community has to offer to those who need help.

“We know that suicide and mental health are very stigmatized in our community and this is kind of just one way that we are chipping away at that and making it okay to talk about mental health struggles and suicide and providing the resources that we have,” said Goad. “Knoxville and East Tennessee have so many great resources to help our community and this is just one way where people can learn more about them.”

