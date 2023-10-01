The sunshine and warmth continue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine and the warmth continue once again for us on this Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a repeat of Saturday as we move into Sunday afternoon. It’s going to be a hard to find a cloud in the sky as we have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the afternoon. You’ll definitely want the shades for an afternoon drive.

Moving into the evening hours we’re clear and mild once again with a low near 59 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

What you see is what you get moving into Monday. Blue skies are the rule of the land for Monday with temperatures back into the low to mid 80s. Low humidity levels are with us as well so that makes the low 80s feel more comfortable.

Changes are in store for the end of the week and into next weekend as a cold front approaches the region. A few showers and downpours are possible for Friday before cooler weather filters in, giving us a real taste of fall by next Saturday.

Not a lot of changes in the planning forecast for next week. (WVLT)

