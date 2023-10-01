Tennessee falls in AP College Football Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and the Vols have fallen despite a decisive win against South Carolina.

Previous Coverage: Vols take revenge over South Carolina, 41-20

Last week, the Vols moved up to number 21 after a bounce-back win against UTSA on Sept. 23. Now, Tennessee is No. 22.

The win over the Gamecocks did not come without its hardships. Star wide receiver Bru McCoy was carted off the field during the second quarter. As of Sunday, there has not been an official update about McCoy’s status.

The Vols have a bye week before they face Texas A&M on October 14.

