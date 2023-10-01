Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced star receiver Bru McCoy underwent surgery after he suffered a lower-leg injury during the South Carolina game on Saturday.

He suffered a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle, ending his season, according to team officials.

“Bru and his family appreciate all of your prayers and support since last night and in the days ahead,” officials said. “Bru has displayed unwavering toughness, character and leadership as a Vol on and off the field, and he now begins the road to recovery determined to make this just a minor setback on his football journey.”

The night ended with a win, but the wide receiver was carted off the field in during the second quarter. McCoy had just caught an 18-yard pass from quarterback Joe Milton when he went down.

After the game, Milton said he was at a loss for words when McCoy went down.

“I truly honestly didn’t want to go back out there,” Milton said.

Coach Josh Heupel also had kind words for McCoy.

“Hate what happened to Bru [McCoy],” Heupel said. “There’s nobody better than him. Great teammate, great leader, tough as they come. He works extremely hard to be his best and make sure his teammates do that, too.”

Before the season started, WVLT sat down with McCoy to preview the upcoming season.

During that time, McCoy said he had NFL aspirations when his time with UT came to an end.

Outside of football, the Southern California transfer told WVLT he likes to fish, read and catch up with family.

He also started an initiative called Huddle for Hearts, aimed at raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest. He donated two AEDs to local sports teams.

“I think seeing it in the sport that you play and what happened with Damar Hamlin and being able to learn the history looking back - partnering with the Peyton Walker Foundation provided the perfect platform and an opportunity to give back to a community something that’s extremely important and prevalent right now,” said McCoy at the time.

It is unclear what the next steps are for McCoy as he faces recovery, but Vol fans across the country will be keeping an eye on the talented wide receiver.

