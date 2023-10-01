TSSAA State Golf Championship in Sevierville This Week

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville is looking for 200 volunteers to help make this year’s state golf championship run smoothly.

The TSSAA State Golf Championship is being hosted at the Sevierville Golf Club on October 8 through the 13th.

They’re looking for volunteers to make check-in stations, drive shuttle carts and much more during this year’s championship.

“These kids work so hard at their sport and they are poised to go on with college athletics and you know maybe even some of them move on to the pros and this is a great way to support in that journey and come make their state championship experience as great as it can be,” said Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber.

To be a volunteer at this year’s state tournament call the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce to see what spots are available.

Those who are interested can register online at bit.ly/2023TSSAAGOLF or by calling Erin Cavette at the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce at (865) 453-6411.

“Welcoming these young golfers to compete for such a prestigious title is an honor and an opportunity to highlight the best our community has to offer both on the course and off,” says Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Director of Sales Tony Funderburg. “But we can’t do it alone. It takes hundreds of volunteers throughout the week to make the event a success. The last two years our community and the Sevier County Schools have stepped up and provided invaluable support in our efforts to create a great experience for these golfers and their families. We have very much appreciated that and hope that our community will again step up to make this event a success this year.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.