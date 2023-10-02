Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.(Dollywood)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey.

The train experienced a mechanical issue, according to Ramey.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end...
Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say
University of Tennessee football team runs through the T
Tennessee falls in AP College Football Poll
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help on Saturday in identifying a...
Man killed in hit-and-run, Knox Co. sheriff says
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

A man was charged after a wrong-way crash on I-275 crash in Knoxville on Sunday morning,...
Man charged after woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash
Plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon
Quiet stretch ahead with plenty of sunshine
Race honoring Pat Summitt celebrating 10-years
Race honoring Pat Summitt celebrating 10 years
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say