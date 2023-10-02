Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey.

The train experienced a mechanical issue, according to Ramey.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.