Kentucky’s oldest known WWII veteran celebrates birthday

Oakley Hacker, Kentucky’s oldest known living WWII veteran, celebrates his 107th birthday with...
Oakley Hacker, Kentucky’s oldest known living WWII veteran, celebrates his 107th birthday with his son, Vincent Hacker, daughter, Fatima Hacker Brown. and Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) Senate District 25, as well as other family and friends. Stivers delivered a special Senate resolution to Hacker at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard, Kentucky, to commemorate Hacker’s service and life-long contributions.(Legislative Research Commission)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky officials celebrated the birthday of the commonwealth’s oldest known WWII veteran on Monday. Oakley Hacker turned 107 years old.

To help commemorate the event, Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, delivered a special Senate resolution commemorating the milestone.

“It’s a privilege to meet a member of the Greatest Generation and celebrate his unique contributions to this country and the world,” Stivers said. “It warms my heart to honor someone who faithfully served in one of our nation’s bloodiest wars, returned to our beautiful commonwealth and continued making contributions to the community while he raised his family.”

Hacker achieved the rank of gunner’s mate second class (GM2) and served as an armed guard in the Navy aboard the SS Oliver Wolcott. They were referred to as the “Forgotten Heroes” because of their service protecting cargo, Liberty, and transport ships and did not receive much news coverage. Oakley provided gunnery support during D-Day, June 6, 1944, when more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, as part of the largest seaborne invasion in history.

“I was proud to serve in our Navy, as did every other able-bodied man at the time,” said Hacker.  “Even though war is a horrible experience no matter whose side you’re on, I felt I had a duty to defend this country and my family.  I’d do it all over again.”

Hacker was born in Bernice, Kentucky, and is the son of William Dillon “Crow” Hacker and Mary E. Hornsby Hacker, from Clay County. 

He was a state worker, owned a used car lot, and raised his family of four children with his wife, Nella Mae.  Hacker bought and sold cars until he was 92 years old.

“I am thrilled to celebrate Daddy in such a big way and am so happy that our family and friends could participate,” said Fatima Hacker Brown, Hacker’s daughter. “It warms my heart to have created yet another special family memory to cherish.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knox County deputy was shot Sunday night, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.
One dead, Knox deputy seriously hurt after domestic call, officials say
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end...
Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say
University of Tennessee football team runs through the T
Tennessee falls in AP College Football Poll

Latest News

Staying hot Tuesday but tracking a cool down later this week
Staying hot Tuesday but tracking a cool down later this week
Inmate dies after ‘incident’ at Kentucky jail, sheriff says
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith’s Knoxville stop for final ‘PEACE OUT’ tour postponed
Paige WX
Warm afternoons for now, fall front on the way